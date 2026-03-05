Previous
On the Slip by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4008

On the Slip

The Swan LK243 on the slip at Scalloway, being prepared for the summer season of trips.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Janice ace
Nice repetition of reds and greens.
March 7th, 2026  
