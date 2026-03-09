Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4012
Morning Walk
Taking advantage of a fine start to the week to take the track above the village for a walk.
Looking over to the new houses across the bay.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8414
photos
131
followers
31
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
Latest from all albums
4010
429
2320
4011
2321
4012
2322
4013
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
9th March 2026 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greenfield
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close