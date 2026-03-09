Previous
Morning Walk by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4012

Morning Walk

Taking advantage of a fine start to the week to take the track above the village for a walk.
Looking over to the new houses across the bay.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

