Geese by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4014

Geese

Greylag Geese are the wild geese of choice in Shetland. There can be thousands in the Isles over winter and more commonly some remain in summer to breed.
On some occasions if you take time to check out a flock feeding in the fields you can spot something different. Today there were three Barnacles feeding with around 25 Greylags. If I had had my 600mm lens with me I’d have managed a decent shot of them but as I walked up the road and stopped to take a photo they were off. They were clearly visible however as they flew off.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1099% complete

