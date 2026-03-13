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Serenade Tide by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4016

Serenade Tide

The Serenade Tide came up from Aberdeen in a 54 hour journey and has been anchored in Breiwick Bay since early on Wednesday morning.
A cold blustery day with showers with the ship my only subject
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Beverley ace
beautiful photo... lovely scene
March 13th, 2026  
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