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Previous
Photo 4017
Hail on the Way
This cloud would eventually dump a load of hail on me. Given the strength of the wind and sunshine I was soon dry.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th March 2026 9:45am
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