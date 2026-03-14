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Hail on the Way by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4017

Hail on the Way

This cloud would eventually dump a load of hail on me. Given the strength of the wind and sunshine I was soon dry.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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