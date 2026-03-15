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Early Arrival by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4018

Early Arrival

I was not expecting to see a lamb on my walk this afternoon. It seems unusually early for the village lambs.

37 species of bird this week with the first Skylarks of the year heard and then spotted.

Sunrise: 06:21
Sunset 18:07
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Monica
Awwww, it's so sweet
March 15th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Great Spring shot, we've had lots of skylarks here and green woodpeckers are very loudly at work!
March 15th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Lovely shot. Hopefully the weather stays nice for it
March 15th, 2026  
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