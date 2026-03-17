Previous
Gulberwick Church by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4020

Gulberwick Church

Church at the head of the Voe at Gulberwick.

A windy cold and ultimately wet day.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact