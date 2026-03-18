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Photo 4021
Gunnister Voe
A walk up in Northmavine this morning along the Nibon road. It’s one we do once a year at least. In the far distance is the Ness of Hillswick.
Sunset today is more than twelve hours after sunrise. Now there is progress!!
Sunrise 6:12
Sunset 18:14
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th March 2026 10:46am
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