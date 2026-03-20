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Previous
Photo 4023
Iona Mae
I had to interrupt a facetime call for a brief moment to get today's only photograph.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th March 2026 4:20pm
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shetland
,
lerwick
,
ionamae
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
this is a fantastic photo... i enjoyed zooming in
March 20th, 2026
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