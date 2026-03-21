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Previous
Photo 4024
Resting
We don't tend to get any significant murmuration's in Shetland but there is a spot in Sandwick near the Church where Starling's gather at any time of day. Today there must have been between 300 - 400 of them on the wires and they were very nosiy.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
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@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st March 2026 10:28am
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shetland
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starling
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sandwick
Pat
Oh wow, this is amazing! Starlings are my favourite birds but sadly there are very few near me anymore.
I love to hear them chirp and whistle and watch them murmurate.
March 21st, 2026
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I love to hear them chirp and whistle and watch them murmurate.