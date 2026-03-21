Previous
Resting by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4024

Resting

We don't tend to get any significant murmuration's in Shetland but there is a spot in Sandwick near the Church where Starling's gather at any time of day. Today there must have been between 300 - 400 of them on the wires and they were very nosiy.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Oh wow, this is amazing! Starlings are my favourite birds but sadly there are very few near me anymore.
I love to hear them chirp and whistle and watch them murmurate.
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact