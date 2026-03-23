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Previous
Photo 4026
Oceanic Propeller
One of the propeller blades of RMS Oceanic which sank off Foula in 1914.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RMS_Oceanic
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Taken
23rd March 2026 3:46pm
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