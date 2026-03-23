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Oceanic Propeller by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4026

Oceanic Propeller

One of the propeller blades of RMS Oceanic which sank off Foula in 1914.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RMS_Oceanic
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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