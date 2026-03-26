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Oil Delivery by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4029

Oil Delivery

Central Heating powered by oil is very common in the Isles particularly as there is no natural gas available. I ordered some the day after the troubles in the middle east started as we were getting low but it seems that many have been stocking up so it has taken a while to arrive. It usually arrives within two or three days but this time it took 18 days. I don't know yet how much it is costing me but as it was needed a full tank load (1800 litres) was delivered. I think the troubles could have a major effect on rural communities like Shetland where the dependence on oil for all aspects of life is huge. Fingers crossed!!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Beverley ace
i'm glad you've had a delivery.
March 26th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
We have always used oil for heating etc until we moved here. Filling up the tank can be an expensive business plus a remote area brings its own difficulties! Nice photo with the red pipe!
March 26th, 2026  
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