Oil Delivery

Central Heating powered by oil is very common in the Isles particularly as there is no natural gas available. I ordered some the day after the troubles in the middle east started as we were getting low but it seems that many have been stocking up so it has taken a while to arrive. It usually arrives within two or three days but this time it took 18 days. I don't know yet how much it is costing me but as it was needed a full tank load (1800 litres) was delivered. I think the troubles could have a major effect on rural communities like Shetland where the dependence on oil for all aspects of life is huge. Fingers crossed!!