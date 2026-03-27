Going Nowhere

The schools finished for the Easter break today so it should have been a full boat heading south for the holidays. However due to the strength of the wind there is no sailing down to Aberdeen tonight and I'm sure that has scuppered a few holiday plans as the chances of getting on a ferry in the next few days is almost nil.

It looks ok for tomorrow but it is likely that Sunday's ferry will be cancelled as well.

There are many more cancellations these days than there were 30 years ago - a sign I'm sure of changing weather patterns.