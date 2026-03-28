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Previous
Photo 4031
Taking a Different Route
One of my standard loops in the village will soon be closed for three months during the lambing season.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
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@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th March 2026 9:29am
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