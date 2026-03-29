Dreich Morning

Very wet this morning and I mis-judged the showers so I was wet through by the end of my morning walk. Dried up in the afternoon but still windy.

Ferries seem to be sailing but with an altered timetable to miss the worse of the weather. The ferry north left Aberdeen 3 hours earlier and is missing out the Kirkwall stop with the southbound ferry due to leave 2 hours early. Also an advisory from NorthLink for tomorrows nights trip south which says "...will depart once conditions in the Fair Isle Gap allow."

It is an extremely rough patch of water but I've never seen that warning before.

36 species of bird but nothing unusual.

Sunrise: 6:39

Sunset 19:41

Just need the weather to enable the lighter evenings to be enjoyed.