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Dock Entry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4033

Dock Entry

Hay's Dock is not big as can be seen from the entry point.

Nice and sheltered from most wind directions.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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