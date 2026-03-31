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Photo 4034
Foggy Day
A change to get some fog around today although wind was still gusting into the high 30 mph for most of the day. Not a thick fog so airport travelers seemed to be ok.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st March 2026 3:31pm
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