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Foggy Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4034

Foggy Day

A change to get some fog around today although wind was still gusting into the high 30 mph for most of the day. Not a thick fog so airport travelers seemed to be ok.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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