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Turnstone by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4040

Turnstone

Beginning to see signs of Turnstone changing into their breeding colours and I think there is the merest hint of it in this one on the Leebitton beach this morning. They don't breed in Shetland which seems strange.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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