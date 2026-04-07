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Heading to Lerwick by lifeat60degrees
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Heading to Lerwick

The Bressay ferry, Leirna, heading towards Lerwick this afternoon. Quite a wind blowing so it needed to veer south for a short distance before coming back north to berth. The crossing only takes about 10 minutes
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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