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Dreich Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4051

Dreich Day

Leebitton.

Such was the weather that there was one photograph taken today at one of my emergency 365 sites.

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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