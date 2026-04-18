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Wet Roads by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4052

Wet Roads

The wet roads from the overnight rain were soon dried by the early morning sun and wind. It was quite pleasant for a while before the rain set in again mid-afternoon.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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John Falconer ace
Great image with the wet road. Well done.
April 18th, 2026  
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