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Previous
Photo 4055
Malfunction
I currently have no way of downloading photos from my old EOS7D. Is it worth the hassle of getting it sorted? Time will tell at some point in the next couple of months.
As a result a delightful patch of Marsh Marigold taken with the iphone.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 4:29pm
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shetland
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sandwick
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marshmarigold
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