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Malfunction by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4055

Malfunction

I currently have no way of downloading photos from my old EOS7D. Is it worth the hassle of getting it sorted? Time will tell at some point in the next couple of months.

As a result a delightful patch of Marsh Marigold taken with the iphone.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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