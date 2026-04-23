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Previous
Photo 4057
Puffin
While I didn't see big numbers today there were a few Puffins on the cliffs and flying around at Sumburgh this morning. Apparently there were a couple of hundred yesterday around the clifftops.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd April 2026 10:55am
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Jo Worboys
Got to love a puffin picture. Great capture
April 23rd, 2026
Pam Knowler
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How wonderful to see this beauty!
April 23rd, 2026
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