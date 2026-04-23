Previous
Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4057

Puffin

While I didn't see big numbers today there were a few Puffins on the cliffs and flying around at Sumburgh this morning. Apparently there were a couple of hundred yesterday around the clifftops.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Got to love a puffin picture. Great capture
April 23rd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
How wonderful to see this beauty!
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact