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Down by the Auld Kirk by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4058

Down by the Auld Kirk

Narrow path down the side of the former UF Church in the village.

The trees on the right will quite have Goldcrests, Wrens and Flycatchers, but not today.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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