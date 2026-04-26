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It's Been a While by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4060

It's Been a While

It is just over a year since the Statsraad Lehmkuhl was in Lerwick. Usually in a few times each year it has just returned from a years round the world trip only returning to its home port of Bergen last weekend.
I missed it coming in so had to settle for some berthed shots but there is always an atmosphere in Lerwick when it is in - even on a Sunday when nothing is open.
It leaves tomorrow but is back again at the end of the week on its Shetland Folk Festival trip.
43 species of bird this week with a visit to Sumburgh Head and Spiggie Loch bumping up the numbers. First sightings this year of Puffin, Bonxie and Common Tern.
Sunrise 5:14
Sunset 20:52
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan ace
Great framing. Beautiful image.
April 26th, 2026  
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