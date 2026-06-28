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Previous
Photo 4123
Victoria House
Black cloud gave us a brief shower, otherwise it has been dry and war with a little sunshine.
43 species of bird this week but 35 of these were on one day on a four mile walk along the coast.
Sunrise 03:44
Sunset 22:31
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Richard Lewis
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@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 4:56pm
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