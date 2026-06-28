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Victoria House by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4123

Victoria House

Black cloud gave us a brief shower, otherwise it has been dry and war with a little sunshine.

43 species of bird this week but 35 of these were on one day on a four mile walk along the coast.

Sunrise 03:44
Sunset 22:31
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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