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Previous
Photo 4124
Hidden Beach
Not visible from the road and you need to walk along the coast to see it or get to it.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8673
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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4
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th June 2026 11:38am
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shetland
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peerievoe
Dianne
ace
A sweet little secret cove.
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning place
June 29th, 2026
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