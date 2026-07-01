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Previous
Photo 4126
Heading for Shore
The Mousa ferry Solan IV heading back to Leebitton having taking some tourists over to Mousa. Most were part of a bus tour probably off one of the cruise ships in Lerwick. Most spoke English but with a strange accent.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st July 2026 3:08pm
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ferry
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shetland
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leebitton
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solan
Corinne C
ace
I love this one with the water projections on each side of the ferry
July 1st, 2026
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