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Redshank by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4128

Redshank

Additional panic for the Redshank this evening as 11 sheep had got out of their field and were roaming near the Redshank’s breeding area. I managed to track down the crofter who was able to round them up and back into their home field.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Corinne C ace
A wonderful pic!
July 3rd, 2026  
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