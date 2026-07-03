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Previous
Photo 4128
Redshank
Additional panic for the Redshank this evening as 11 sheep had got out of their field and were roaming near the Redshank’s breeding area. I managed to track down the crofter who was able to round them up and back into their home field.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd July 2026 6:29pm
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shetland
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redshank
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sandwick
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful pic!
July 3rd, 2026
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