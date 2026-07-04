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Previous
Photo 4129
Morning arrival
NorthLink’s Hrossey arriving in Lerwick on a gloomy morning. 7 family members onboard plus the dog.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
4th July 2026 7:15am
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shetland
,
lerwick
,
northlink
,
hrossey
Suzanne
ace
Hope they all waved to you!
July 4th, 2026
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