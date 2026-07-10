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Previous
Photo 4135
Growing Through
First time seeing Eyebright this year as it begins to poke its way through the mass of wild flowers along the verges
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 10:53am
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