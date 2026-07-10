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Growing Through by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4135

Growing Through

First time seeing Eyebright this year as it begins to poke its way through the mass of wild flowers along the verges
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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