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Black Clouds by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4136

Black Clouds

It was a warm sunny day with temperatures reaching 18.6 degrees which with no wind made it a hot day for here.
A line of black clouds drifted over around mid-day but never any danger of rain.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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