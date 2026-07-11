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Previous
Photo 4136
Black Clouds
It was a warm sunny day with temperatures reaching 18.6 degrees which with no wind made it a hot day for here.
A line of black clouds drifted over around mid-day but never any danger of rain.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th July 2026 2:27pm
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