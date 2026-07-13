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Previous
Photo 4138
Yachys in the Bay
It's unusual but not uncommon to see a yacht in Hoswick Bay. To see two however is very unusual and later in the day there were three.
Glorious sunny and warm day with very little wind.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th July 2026 11:36am
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