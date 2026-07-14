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Previous
Photo 4139
Mowing Underway
Edges cleared, time to get stuck into the centre sections.
Looking over Eastvoe towards Scalloway.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th July 2026 8:12am
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shetland
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scalloway
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 14th, 2026
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