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Mowing Underway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4139

Mowing Underway

Edges cleared, time to get stuck into the centre sections.
Looking over Eastvoe towards Scalloway.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan Robillard ace
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July 14th, 2026  
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