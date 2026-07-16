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Photo 4141
Low Tide at Aith Voe
A particularly low tide at Aith Voe at Cunningsburgh this morning.
Another calm warm day which stayed warm all day even if it did cloud over in the afternoon.
To be honest even a Met Office recorded high air temperature of 14.4° is too much for me. I need it to drop a few degrees.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
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@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th July 2026 8:43am
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