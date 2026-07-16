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Low Tide at Aith Voe by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4141

Low Tide at Aith Voe

A particularly low tide at Aith Voe at Cunningsburgh this morning.

Another calm warm day which stayed warm all day even if it did cloud over in the afternoon.

To be honest even a Met Office recorded high air temperature of 14.4° is too much for me. I need it to drop a few degrees.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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