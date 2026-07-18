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Science of Baling and Wrapping by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4143

Science of Baling and Wrapping

If you bale the silage up and down the hill there is the danger of it rolling away and over the banks into the sea.

18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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