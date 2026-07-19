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Overgrown Shed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4144

Overgrown Shed

A lovely day of weather which at least had a cooling breeze.

38 bird species this week and while most were of the expected variety I need hear a corncrake which is not something you'd expect in these parts. Naturally I didn't see it though.

Sunrise: 4:16
Sunset 22:04
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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