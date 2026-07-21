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On the Waterfront by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4146

On the Waterfront

Fine in calm days but when there is westerly gale blowing and its high tide..........................
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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