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Dredging the Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4148

Dredging the Harbour

A lot of dredging work being carried out at the moment in Lerwick harbour. Hopefully not to allow bigger cruise ships in!!!

The Rockmate has been around for a while now.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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