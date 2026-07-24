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Previous
Photo 4148
Dredging the Harbour
A lot of dredging work being carried out at the moment in Lerwick harbour. Hopefully not to allow bigger cruise ships in!!!
The Rockmate has been around for a while now.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Canon EOS R7
Taken
24th July 2026 3:21pm
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