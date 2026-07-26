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Taking it Easy by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4150

Taking it Easy

Slow progress across the road and pavement although I move it along as there were bikes, and a pram, on approach.

43 bird species this week. Nothing too unusual but there does seem to be a pair of Siskin along the burn.

Sunrise 4:31
Sunset 21:49
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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