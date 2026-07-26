Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4150
Taking it Easy
Slow progress across the road and pavement although I move it along as there were bikes, and a pram, on approach.
43 bird species this week. Nothing too unusual but there does seem to be a pair of Siskin along the burn.
Sunrise 4:31
Sunset 21:49
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8737
photos
130
followers
31
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Latest from all albums
493
4147
4148
494
2404
4149
2405
4150
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close