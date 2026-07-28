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Previous
Photo 4152
Speck in the Sea
A very calm morning on Mousa Sound
A crab / lobster boat the only sign of life on the sea.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th July 2026 8:02am
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shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousasound
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful pastel shades
July 28th, 2026
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