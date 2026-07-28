Previous
Speck in the Sea by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4152

Speck in the Sea

A very calm morning on Mousa Sound

A crab / lobster boat the only sign of life on the sea.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful pastel shades
July 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact