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St Ninians Isle Tombolo by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4153

St Ninians Isle Tombolo

Different view of the St Ninians Isle tombolo today as I took a drive along a road I haven't travelled for a long long time.

Taken from Ireland (the Shetland village not the country:) )
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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