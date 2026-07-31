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Hedge Veronica by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4155

Hedge Veronica

Late in the day and no photos so a visit to the garden for a snap..

Chose the Veronica as it is having a good year. Planted just over four years ago with the old dog's ashes placed underneath. Veronica was chosen as the purple colour was the same as the dog's lead.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Krista Marson
looks very pretty
July 31st, 2026  
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