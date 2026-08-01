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Pullar's Loch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4156

Pullar's Loch

A small loch along the Sea Road in Lerwick. A very narrow single track road to get to it.

Quite often a place for the odd rare bird but nothing there at all today.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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