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Previous
Photo 4156
Pullar's Loch
A small loch along the Sea Road in Lerwick. A very narrow single track road to get to it.
Quite often a place for the odd rare bird but nothing there at all today.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st August 2026 11:05am
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