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Heatherscape by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4157

Heatherscape

Scotch Heather and Peat makes up a lot of the Shetland landscape and can create some interesting formations. A bit of Tormentil in here as well.

39 bird species this week nothing unusual but a lot of young birds that will be migratory about at the moment.

Sunrise 4:48
Sunset 21:32
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful layers
August 2nd, 2026  
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