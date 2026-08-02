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Previous
Photo 4157
Heatherscape
Scotch Heather and Peat makes up a lot of the Shetland landscape and can create some interesting formations. A bit of Tormentil in here as well.
39 bird species this week nothing unusual but a lot of young birds that will be migratory about at the moment.
Sunrise 4:48
Sunset 21:32
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:25pm
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heather
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shetland
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sandwick
Corinne C
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Beautiful layers
August 2nd, 2026
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