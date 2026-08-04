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Photo 4159
Kinda Dreich
Fortunately the wettest day of weather for a while was a working day so it was left to a quick snap in the garden for today's photograph.
If the forecast is to be believed we are in for a poor couple of days with wind and rain.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
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@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th August 2026 6:20pm
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