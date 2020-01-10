Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 759
Shields
A nice touch on this year's Scalloway Up Helly Aa galley was that one set of the shields were designed by children.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3675
photos
149
followers
41
following
207% complete
View this month »
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Latest from all albums
1760
757
1152
1761
758
1762
759
1763
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
uphellyaa
,
scalloway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close