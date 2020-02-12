Sign up
Photo 771
Late Afternoon Sunshine
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th February 2020 3:19pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Dianne
So calm and such lovely reflections.
February 12th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Lovely clear shot and such fabulous bright colours
February 12th, 2020
