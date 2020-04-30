Sign up
Photo 801
No Trips This Year
The Swan's programme of trips have been cancelled for this year.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3911
photos
147
followers
42
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th April 2020 3:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
scalloway
Mark Prince
ace
Oh that was in Stromness harbour, Orkney, last summer. It was a couple of days before sailing off on one of it's adventures. I had a good look at it. It does sound very tempting.
April 30th, 2020
