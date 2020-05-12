Sign up
Photo 807
Lonestar
Looking a bit lonely on a cold, snowy, windy, sunny day.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th May 2020 8:06am
Tags
shetland
,
lonestar
,
cunningsburgh
